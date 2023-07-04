Find great deals on products that make life easier

Many of today’s items for the home are technologically advanced, smart or both. From smart TVs that stream to robot vacuums that do the work for you to doorbell cameras that provide peace of mind, these popular products and more are top sellers during Prime Day. But the great news is that many of these convenient home essentials are already marked down ahead of the sales extravaganza on July 11 and 12.

Our favorite early Prime Day deals for the home, including some that we checked out in the BestReviews Testing Lab, will make your life a bit easier. We’ve put them in categories to simplify your search and chose a broad selection of products that are priced to impress.

The deals below were last updated on July 3, 2023, at 5 p.m. EST.

Trending

eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum 12% OFF

BestReviews cleaning expert Ketia Daniel has given her approval of this robot vacuum that has Wi-Fi connectivity, powerful suction and dependable tracking. Pair it with your phone, and you can control it from a distance with ease. It’s a versatile model that works great on carpet and hard flooring surfaces.

Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch Omni QLED Series Smart TV 25% OFF

In addition to gorgeous image quality, this Fire TV has built-in streaming with access to countless series, sports, movies, documentaries and more. The 65-inch display delivers an awe-inspiring entertainment experience.

Wopet Smart Pet Camera 23% OFF

With this smart pet camera, you can check in on your furry friend any time you are away. It features two-way audio and a treat-tossing function that you control with your smartphone via a user-friendly app.

Smart home essentials

SofaBaton X1 Universal Smart Remote 10% OFF COUPON

More than just a remote for your TV, the X1 includes a hub that can be set up to control other entertainment devices including gaming systems, DVD players, speakers and many more. It comes with an app that’s easy to set up and navigate and is compatible with Alexa voice control. You can take advantage of a 10% coupon ahead of the big sales event.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack 9% OFF

Apple AirTags have many uses for finding lost items, including those you may misplace around the house. We tested the AirTag and found it incredibly easy to pair it with your Apple device and the Find My app, which gives you detailed directions to your lost item so you’ll always be able to locate your important possessions.

Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat 26% OFF

The Nest Learning thermostat earns its name by recognizing your favorite temperature settings and adjusting automatically to fit your preferences. You can also control it with your phone by downloading and setting up the Nest app. These features can help you save on your energy bills.

Home security devices

Eken Wireless Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Camera 34% OFF

Although affordable, this doorbell camera is packed with features consumers love. It’s wireless, so installing it is a snap. Smart human-detection technology effectively monitors motion from people and not other objects. It also offers night vision, a chime and two-way talk.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 25% OFF

One of the most popular brands in video door monitoring, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 is an upgraded model that’s already 25% off ahead of Prime Day. You’ll get reliable motion sensing, crisp image quality and new privacy features. It can be wired or powered by batteries, and it’s compatible with Alexa for convenient voice control.

Amico LED Security Lights with Motion Sensor 23% OFF

A motion-sensing light is a great device for adding security to your home. This weather-resistant model has a three-head design that emits light at multiple angles. The built-in sensor detects motion from up to a 75-foot distance.

Home tech

Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier and Fan 23% OFF

Both an air purifier and a fan, the Pure Cool is an excellent investment in improving the comfort of any room of your home. It’s an oscillating model with HEPA filtration that cleans the air as it cools. A filter and remote control are included with your purchase.

Frigidaire Countertop Ice Maker 18% OFF

We were happy to find this popular ice maker on sale. We recently put it to the test and found that it’s simple to operate and prepares ice quickly without using an abundance of energy or counter space. It’s a handy appliance for producing ice whenever you want it.

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with LatteGo 19% OFF

If you want barista-quality coffee beverages at home, you won’t want to miss this machine that’s already marked down. It features a sleek touch control panel for precise brews. The LatteGo function creates frothy milk, just like the machines at your favorite coffee shops. It’s also easy to clean and will look great in your kitchen.

Products to watch this Prime Day

