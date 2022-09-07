If you are severely affected by ingrown hairs and have tried chemical and physical solutions, consider asking your doctor about laser hair removal.

Which ingrown hair products are best?

Unsightly ingrown hairs are more than just a pesky problem. They can itch and irritate your skin as well as affect your health if they get infected. While adopting a better shaving routine can help you address the issue, there are also myriad ingrown hair products on the market that can reduce occurrences.

A top pick is the Jack Black Bump Fix, which acts as a safe but effective ingrown hair exfoliant that also soothes your skin.

What to know before you buy ingrown hair products

What are ingrown hairs?

Ingrown hairs can occur when you shave, wax or pluck the hair on your body. Instead of growing up to the skin’s surface, the hair turns and grows back under your skin, where it causes a bump.

While this doesn’t typically require medical attention, the red, itchy bumps can get infected if you scratch them. If you believe that some of yours have become infected, see your dermatologist. Otherwise, you can treat them yourself at home.

Proper shaving routine for ingrown hairs

If you regularly struggle with ingrown hairs, your shaving routine should be aimed at helping you manage them. Using the Mayo Clinic’s shaving recommendations as a guide, there are four standard steps for reducing ingrown hairs.

Exfoliate: Use an exfoliant to remove dead skin surrounding the ingrown hairs. Wash: Wash the area with a warm washcloth and let it sit on the affected area for a few minutes to soften the skin. Shave: Use a sharp razor and shave in the same direction your hair grows. Rinse: Rinse your skin thoroughly and apply a cool, wet washcloth for several minutes when you finish.

The Mayo Clinic also suggests three tips as you follow your shaving routine.

Avoid shaving too closely — don’t pull your skin tight as you shave.

— don’t pull your skin tight as you shave. Don’t let your shaving cream dry as you shave. Keep the area moist.

as you shave. Keep the area moist. Run your shaver under fresh water after each stroke.

Where do ingrown hairs occur?

While not everyone gets ingrown hairs in the same areas, they can occur in five commonly shaved regions.

Face

Armpits

Legs

Chest

Groin

What to look for in quality ingrown hair products

Exfoliating

Exfoliants prevent dead skin cells from building up and promote new cell turnover. As a result, they release trapped hairs and prevent more from forming.

There are three types of exfoliants.

Chemical : Enzymes and acid-based products enlist ingredients such as salicylic, lactic and glycolic acids to remove dead skin cells on the top layer of your skin.

: Enzymes and acid-based products enlist ingredients such as salicylic, lactic and glycolic acids to remove dead skin cells on the top layer of your skin. Physical: Typically seen in granular scrubs, they wear down the buildup of dead cells as you rub the solution into your skin.

Typically seen in granular scrubs, they wear down the buildup of dead cells as you rub the solution into your skin. Mechanical: This is when a professional uses a device such as a laser to remove dead skin from affected areas.

Soothing

Because ingrown hairs irritate your skin, ingrown hair products can offer some relief with ingredients that reduce their menacing side effects.

There are six common ingredients that soothe your skin.

Witch hazel

Aloe

Allantoin

Green tea extract

Chamomile extract

Willow herb extract

Easy to use

The most effective ingrown hair products are the ones you can see yourself adopting into your regular skincare routine. So even if a product or system seems promising, ensure that it is easy to implement into your current routine. The only ingrown hair products that could work for you are the ones you will use, as the manufacturer recommends.

How much you can expect to spend on ingrown hair products

Depending on the brand and product’s details, you can expect to see prices of $20-$50 for most ingrown hair products. However, many highly rated solutions are between $20-$30.

Ingrown hair products FAQ

Should you pull your ingrown hairs out with a pair of tweezers?

A. No. According to the Mayo Clinic, you should insert a sterile needle under the ingrown hair’s loop and lift its tip to the surface of your skin.

Should you pop ingrown hair cysts?

A. No. Popping your ingrown hairs can increase the risk of getting an infection and could even leave a scar.

What are the best ingrown hair products to buy?

Top ingrown hair product

Jack Black Bump Fix Razor Bump and Ingrown Hair Solution

What you need to know: Its chemical exfoliants and soothing ingredients treat ingrown hairs and acne-prone skin.

What you’ll love: It enlists popular chemical exfoliants such as salicylic and lactic acids to rid the area of dead skin and decrease the occurrence of ingrown hairs. To soothe your red, itchy bumps, it uses aloe leaf, green tea extract, chamomile extract and willow herb, making it an ideal treatment.

What you should consider: Check with your doctor before using this product on your pubic area, as its chemicals might be too harsh.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dermstore, Macy’s, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Top ingrown hair product for the money

First Aid Beauty Ingrown Hair Pads

What you need to know: Don’t let the affordable price fool you — this highly rated product has all the right ingredients for an ideal ingrown hair treatment.

What you’ll love: These convenient single-use pads combine chemical exfoliants such as salicylic and glycolic acids with soothing ingredients such as witch hazel. They’re also gentle enough to use anywhere you get ingrown hairs, such as your bikini area and your face.

What you should consider: Limit sun exposure when using products that contain alpha hydroxy acids, such as glycolic acid. They increase your sensitivity to the sun.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dermstore, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Fur Ingrown Concentrate: Exfoliating Oil Kit for Your Hair and Skin

What you need to know: This is an excellent all-natural solution for those with sensitive skin.

What you’ll love: This product skips the chemical exfoliants by treating ingrown hairs with all-natural ingredients, such as coconut and tamanu oils to soften the skin. It also uses tea tree oil to promote healing and chamomile extract to calm inflamed areas.

What you should consider: If you have severe ingrown hairs, you might need chemical exfoliants, which this brand also sells.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dermstore and Ulta Beauty

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ella Scott writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.