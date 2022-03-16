Which Herbivore Botanicals product is best?

Elegant, sensorial and all-natural, Herbivore Botanicals offers effective organic skin care that delivers a luxury experience. From humble beginnings in a Seattle kitchen, Herbivore became one of the early leaders in clean beauty, and today its Instagram-worthy packaging and active formulas make it a cult favorite brand. One of Herbivore’s most popular products, Lapis Blue Tansy Facial Oil, is a great pick if you’re looking for a luxurious treatment for blemish-prone skin. Here’s everything you need to know about this groundbreaking organic beauty brand.

What to know before you buy an Herbivore Botanicals product

What skin care concerns do you have?

Herbivore Botanicals uses — you guessed it — botanicals to formulate targeted products that tackle a variety of skin concerns. Whether you’re looking for exfoliation, hydration, brightening, anti-aging or clarifying, Herbivore makes a product for you. Just make sure you review the product’s recommended usage so you don’t choose something that doesn’t address your concern or worse, exacerbates a problem.

Familiarize yourself with facial oils

If you have oily or combination skin, the idea of applying additional oil to your face may sound unnecessary at best. However, facial oils comprise a huge variety of botanically-based oils that are formulated to address a variety of skin concerns and yes, it is possible to use facial oils that won’t contribute to clogged pores or acne. Herbivore’s cult-favorite, Lapis Blue Tansy Oil, is actually formulated for acne-prone skin, and the brand also sells facial oils with anti-aging and soothing properties.

Treat your face and your body

Herbivore is most well-known for its skin care, but the brand also offers a selection of products for bath and body. Enjoy the benefits of botanically-based ingredients in Herbivore bath soaks, body scrubs or body oils. They’re formulated with ingredients like detoxifying clays, jasmine sambac oil, camellia seed oil and even real amethyst powder.

What to look for in a quality Herbivore Botanicals product

Herbivore Botanicals uses food-grade, organic ingredients

You’ll find no fillers or controversial ingredients in Herbivore’s formulas, only nutrient-rich, natural goodness. The brand omits potentially irritating or harmful ingredients like mineral oil, parabens, dyes and fragrance. Herbivore products are also vegan, Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty-free and gluten-free.

Instagram-worthy packaging

With simple yet elegant labels and chic jars that show off their contents’ vibrant hues, Herbivore beauty products are practically begging for a social media moment. The minimalist design scheme corresponds well with the brand’s curated ingredient list, and it’s gorgeous to boot, contributing to the overall sensorial experience Herbivore wants to offer. Plus, Herbivore strives to make its packaging good for the planet. Everything comes in glass and paper and any plastic used is recycled and recyclable.

Facial tools

Enjoy spa-like treatments in your own home with Herbivore’s gua sha and de-puffing face rollers. These tools, made from stones like rose quartz, jade and lapis, can improve product absorption, soothe skin, release facial tension and reduce puffiness.

Herbivore CBD products

As you may know, CBD is becoming a popular ingredient in beauty products, with research suggesting it can help with inflammation, irritation and pain. Herbivore Botanicals has recently introduced a line of CBD beauty products like face bars and facial oils. Herbivore suggests using these products on troubled or sensitive skin that needs the extra soothing benefits of CBD.

How much you can expect to spend on an Herbivore Botanicals product

Herbivore’s face oils cost between $58-$88, while most other face products cost between $48-$64. Herbivore bath and body products cost $20-$44.

Herbivore Botanicals product FAQ

Who owns Herbivore Botanicals?

A. Herbivore Botanicals began in 2011 when married couple Julia Wills and Alexander Kummerow started making gentle, all-natural soaps to improve Alex’s psoriasis. Originally sold through Etsy, Herbivore caught the eye of beauty editors and retailers, and the brand took off when Sephora started stocking their products in 2015.

How long do Herbivore products last?

A. Since Herbivore’s products are formulated without any synthetic preservatives, their shelf life may be shorter than what you’re used to. Herbivore recommends storing their products in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and using them up within 12 months of purchase.

What are the best Herbivore Botanicals products to buy?

Top Herbivore Botanicals product

Herbivore Lapis Blue Tansy Facial Oil

What you need to know: This facial oil is specially formulated to soothe oily and acne-prone skin.

What you’ll love: It contains cult-favorite ingredient blue tansy oil, a soothing and naturally blue oil sourced from a flower in the chamomile family. This facial oil is a great choice for someone with oily skin or someone who suffers from acne because it helps balance skin’s natural oil production and improve skin tone.

What you should consider: Not all users felt the oil was effective enough for its price point, and some weren’t fans of the natural scent.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Herbivore Botanicals product for the money

Herbivore Pink Cloud Rosewater + Squalane Makeup Removing Jelly Cleanser

What you need to know: Suitable for all skin types, this gentle, multitasking cleanser can wash away even eye makeup.

What you’ll love: The gel formula transforms into a foam that can cleanse your face and remove makeup. Its rosewater base gives it a gentle, natural scent. Plant-based surfactants lift away impurities without stripping away moisture.

What you should consider: If you’re wearing a lot of makeup, it may require a second cleanse to wash it all off.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Herbivore Blue Tansy BHA and Enzyme Pore Refining Mask

What you need to know: Also formulated with soothing blue tansy oil, this cooling mask gently exfoliates and clarifies blemish-prone skin.

What you’ll love: The calming gel formula contains BHA (salicylic acid) from white willow bark, as well as exfoliating fruit enzymes and hydrating aloe. It’s recommended for all skin types and users report improvements in everything from redness and acne to the appearance of pores and fine lines.

What you should consider: It requires consistency for visible results. Herbivore recommends doing a patch test first, especially if you have sensitive skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

