Which electric range is best?

Electric ranges are clean, convenient and efficient, but there are quite a few models to evaluate when looking to replace or upgrade your current model. Aside from helpful features like convection fans and high-capacity ovens, reliability is one of the most important parts of buying the right one for your kitchen.

The best electric range overall is the Whirlpool WGE745C0FS because of its complete feature set, straightforward design and impressive dependability.

What to know before you buy an electric range

Freestanding vs. slide-in ranges

Freestanding ranges are the most common type and usually the most affordable. They’re called freestanding because the sides have finished panels that will look fine if they’re exposed to the kitchen. Freestanding ranges also usually have integrated backsplashes, sometimes housing the controls, so if you’re only doing a partial remodel you might not have to refinish the wall behind the range.

Slide-in ranges, on the other hand, are best installed as part of larger-scale kitchen renovations. They tend to have unfinished sides and almost never have a backsplash, so you’ll need some extra planning and finishing work to get them installed properly.

Finally, avoid looking for a drop-in range unless you’re ready to significantly customize your counter space and engage in skilled carpentry. Drop-in ranges require almost completely specialized installations and are suitable for only the most in-depth projects.

Size

Most consumer-grade electric ranges are 30 inches wide, but there are some 36-inch options meant for home use. You might need a 24-inch range if your kitchen is especially small, or a 40-inch or wider model if you’re looking for a commercial-grade appliance. The vast majority of home kitchens already have space for 30-inch ranges, and that’s where you’ll find the most cost-effective and feature-rich models.

What to look for in a quality electric range

Glass range top

If you look hard, you can save about $100 by finding an electric range with open elements. This is because those ranges are inefficient to begin with and only get worse over time. Consider an electric range with a durable glass surface, which ensures quick preheating and a consistent output.

Convection baking

Convection systems speed up the cooking process when compared to standard baking at the same temperature. This lets you get crispier crusts on baked goods and large cuts of meat. Advanced convection systems move heat through the oven so quickly, in fact, that you can put some frozen food right on the rack when you might otherwise have to defrost it first.

Not all convection is created equal, though. It’s important to pay attention to whether or not each convection system has a third element that’s meant specifically to heat the air behind the convection fan. These premium systems are sometimes known as European or true convection.

Expandable burners

Electric burners are typically somewhat small and may not be able to accommodate wide frying pans. Some of today’s best electric ranges mitigate this problem with an adjustable burner. Adjustable burners usually range from about 6-12 inches and deliver significantly more heat than standard burners.

How much you can expect to spend on an electric range

The absolute cheapest electric ranges are in the neighborhood of $600, but an $800 investment gets you more for your money in the short- and long-term. At the high end, you can easily spend $2,000 or more on a fancy electric range with various high-tech features.

Electric range FAQ

What’s the difference between air frying and convection baking?

A. With regards to ovens, nothing. The terms are used interchangeably. Since air fryers are so popular right now, manufacturers are attaching the terminology to many ovens to illustrate the effectiveness of their convection systems.

Are induction ranges worth it?

A. Not usually. In addition to their generally high cost, induction ranges are notorious for questionable durability. Instead, consider a standalone induction burner, which provides the precision and efficiency of an induction range without forcing you to commit to an unreliable element or use exclusively induction-friendly pans.

What’s the best electric range to buy?

Top electric range

Whirlpool WGE745C0FS

What you need to know: One of the most advanced ranges, it’s excellent for people who frequently entertain guests.

What you’ll love: In addition to the dependability you’d expect from a Whirlpool appliance, it boasts a dual oven with a combined capacity of nearly 7 cubic feet. Inside, there’s a convection fan with a dedicated third element that ensures lightning-fast preheat times and enables high-speed baking without defrosting frozen food first.

What you should consider: The dual ovens are a bit small individually, and the cost is quite high if you don’t need either of those features.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top electric range for the money

GE JB735SPSS

What you need to know: This is one of the most reliable ranges available and performs well despite its reasonable cost.

What you’ll love: It has all the features that most people need, including convection baking with a short warm-up time and an in-depth timer that’s easy to navigate. The most important thing to know about it is that it has more consistent heat and better long-term reviews than nearly any of the competition.

What you should consider: It lacks fancy features such as double ovens and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Frigidaire FCRE3052AS

What you need to know: It’s one of the most affordable choices from longtime leading appliance manufacturer Frigidaire.

What you’ll love: It has over 5 cubic feet of oven space in addition to a novel adjustable stove element that expands to fit large and small pots perfectly. The control scheme is as simple as can be and both the stove and oven heat up quickly and consistently.

What you should consider: It lacks a convection fan, and the stainless steel paneling doesn’t feel very heavy-duty.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Chris Thomas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.