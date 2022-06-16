According to Clinique, at least one of its Dramatically Different products is sold every 3.6 seconds worldwide.

Which Clinique product is best?

Clinique is a premium skin care and makeup brand founded in 1968 by Carol Phillips and Norman Orentreich — one of the first high-end brands created by a dermatologist. Now one of Estee Lauder’s most successful subsidiaries, Clinique has been a pioneer in developing skin care and makeup that promotes both beauty and health. It continues to develop innovative and nurturing products for all types of skin.

If you are looking for a go-to Clinique product that will support any type of skin care routine, the Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ is outstanding.

What to know before you buy a Clinique product

Skin diagnostic

As a brand focused on beauty, health and wellness, Clinique offers products based on one’s skin type and concern. After decades of experimenting and formulation, Clinique offers a free online diagnostic on its website to ensure that the skin care products you use will be what you really need. This diagnostic plots multiple data points on your face and uses research and face-scan data to create a list of customized recommendations and routines.

Skin sensitivity

With over 50 years of research and testing, Clinique has generated a large database of allergy science and product formulation. This makes it easy for the brand to precisely formulate new products for every type of skin, with fewer chances of people with sensitive or allergy-prone skin reacting badly.

Affordability

Though Clinique is known as a luxury brand, it has products that are relatively affordable. This lets you experiment with its range of fragrances, makeup and skin care products.

What to look for in a quality Clinique product

Fragrance-free

One of Clinique’s biggest appeals is its large offering of products that do not contain fragrance. Fragrance is a known irritant in skin care and makeup, yet many brands continue to add it to their formulations. Clinique ensures that its products are free of fragrance, as well as potential harmful parabens and phthalates.

Available formulas

As one of the pioneers of skin care and makeup developed by dermatologists, Clinique offers formulations and ingredients that target particular concerns. You can find its most common products in these formulas:

Cream

Gel

Serum

Powder

Balm

Lotion

Safe for extended use

Clinique says its formulas are clinically proven to show results after 12 weeks of use and are safe for extended use without damaging your skin. The skin diagnostic on Clinique’s website will show you what your skin will look like after 12 weeks of using a particular product.

How much you can expect to spend on a Clinique product

Clinique skin care, fragrance and makeup products range from $16.50-$171, based on their ingredients and the size of the container.

Clinique product FAQ

How long do Clinique skin care products last?

A. Most last for about 24 months after they are opened.

What is the best skin care routine?

A. Clinique believes in a simple three-step routine: cleansing, exfoliation and moisturizing.

What Clinique products are the most essential?

A. Because skin type and concerns vary, there’s no one answer to this question. You should experiment with different products to see what works for you.

What’s the best Clinique product to buy?

Top Clinique product

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion

What you need to know: This bestselling lotion delivers intense hydration and strengthens the skin’s natural moisture barrier.

What you’ll love: With a soft, silky texture, this lotion is easily absorbed by the skin and is great for dry or combination skin. The lightweight formula is moisturizing and works well for people with sensitive or acne-prone skin.

What you should consider: People with oily skin may find this greasy. Additionally, if you are sensitive to gluten, note that it contains barley.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Sephora

Top Clinique product for the money

Clinique Take The Day Off Makeup Remover For Lids, Lashes and Lips

What you need to know: This gentle makeup remover easily dissolves all types of makeup without stripping the skin or irritating it.

What you’ll love: This vegan product is suitable for all skin types and a little of it goes a long way. It is dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested and as such is perfect for those with sensitive and acne-prone skin.

What you should consider: If you wear contacts, remove them before using this around the eyes, as it may ruin them.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Sephora

Worth checking out

Clinique Even Better Clinical Serum Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 25

What you need to know: Created with innovative serum technology, this foundation gives perfect coverage while treating the skin and brightening it.

What you’ll love: This oil-free formula is weightless and has full coverage with a radiant matte finish. It also contains sunscreen and other active ingredients that reduce dark spots and tone your complexion. Its natural finish and skin-strengthening properties work well with any type of skin.

What you should consider: This foundation is lightweight, so some people might find it necessary to apply the foundation in layers for buildable coverage.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Sephora

