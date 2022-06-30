The first commercially prepared pet food came from England in the 1860s.

Which ceramic dog bowl is best?

Ceramic dog bowls give you a great opportunity to dress up your dog’s eating area. They come in different patterns, from simple black-and-white motifs to extra-colorful rainbow designs.

If you’re looking for one for your best friend, check out the Waggo Gloss Ceramic Dog Bowl. It’s an attractive and well-designed dish that comes in three different sizes and four colors.

What to know before you buy a ceramic dog bowl

Materials

Ceramic is made from fired clay. It has a hard surface and is easy to clean. Ceramic dog bowls are heavier than stainless steel dog bowls, and you don’t have to worry about harmful chemicals leaking into the food the same way you do with some plastic bowls.

The weight of it keeps your dog from pushing the bowl around on the floor while they eat, but it is easier to break than other materials. A protective glaze preserves the colors and usually means it’s dishwasher-safe.

Height considerations

A ceramic bowl flat at floor level is about 2-3 inches in height, but there are also elevated options. Some bowls come with a metal or wooden stand that adds about 1/2 -1 inch to the height.

There’s a style of ceramic bowl that is made with that extra height built into the design. All one piece, the bowl sits atop a ceramic base that adds about 2-3 inches to the overall height.

Filling capacity

The standard ceramic dog bowl holds 1.5-3.5 cups of food or 12-28 ounces of water but some bowls come in small, medium and large sizes. These bowls can hold anywhere from 1-8 cups of food or 6-58 ounces of water.

What to look for in a quality ceramic dog bowl

Easy to use

Even though ceramic bowls are less likely to get pushed around on the floor as your dog eats than plastic or stainless steel, it still happens. The best way to avoid this is to look for ceramic bowls with no-skid rubber on the base.

Alternatively, there are tilted bowls designed to angle the food toward your dog’s face. This makes it easier for your dog to eat without going full-faced into the bowl, which is better for the dog’s neck. The tilt keeps food from sticking to the bottom of the bowl and makes it easier to eat, which is better for a dog’s digestion.

Lead-free glaze

The protective glaze on ceramic bowls usually makes them easier to wash and dishwasher-safe, but you want to make sure that the glaze is lead-free. Most pet bowls will state clearly if they are lead-free, but if you’re not sure or want to be safe, you can purchase a lead test kit separately to check.

Microwave-safe

A microwave-safe ceramic bowl is convenient, especially if you want to heat up some water in order to soften dry food in it for a pup that has trouble chewing. For a ceramic bowl to be microwave safe, it can’t have a metal rim and it can’t be too porous. Most microwave-safe bowls are labeled as such on the bottom of the bowl.

Single bowl vs. bowl set

You can purchase ceramic dog bowls individually or in sets of two. The set is usually more cost-effective and ensures that your dog’s food and water bowl match. A single bowl comes in useful when you need an extra water dish for another room or if you have multiple dogs who eat meals out of different bowls but share a water bowl.

How much you can expect to spend on a ceramic dog bowl

A single ceramic dog bowl costs $5-$40 and a set of two ceramic dog bowls costs $15-$50. Some specialty ceramic bowls can cost as much as $60.

Ceramic dog bowl FAQ

What’s the difference between ceramic and stoneware?

A. Ceramic is earthenware. Stoneware and earthenware are made from the same clay materials but stoneware is fired at a higher temperature.

How frequently should dog bowls be washed?

A. Your dog’s food bowl should be cleaned lightly after every meal or at the end of the day and cleaned thoroughly once a week. The water bowl should also be cleaned regularly but doesn’t have to be washed as often.

What’s the best ceramic dog bowl to buy?

Top ceramic dog bowl

Waggo Gloss Ceramic Dog Bowl

What you need to know: This heavyweight ceramic bowl comes in three sizes with a two-cup, four-cup or eight-cup capacity. Depending on the capacity you choose, the height ranges from 2.75-4.25 inches.

What you’ll love: It’s well-made with an attractive shine to it. It can go in the dishwasher and the microwave. It’s lead-free and also comes in four colors.

What you should consider: Bowls are sold individually instead of in sets, which can lead to slight color variations if you buy more than one. This bowl is also not always packaged well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top ceramic dog bowl for the money

Bone Dry Lattice Collection Pet Bowl Set

What you need to know: This two-bowl set comes in three sizes with a 3/4-cup, 1.5-cup or 3-cup capacity, and the height ranges from 2-2.4 inches.

What you’ll love: It has a cute lattice and paw-print pattern on the outside. The base has non-skid rubber, and it’s FDA food safe and lead-free. It’s dishwasher- and microwave-safe. It comes in seven colors, all with white interiors.

What you should consider: These bowl sizes aren’t suitable for larger dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

Fukumaru Tilted And Raised Ceramic Bowls

What you need to know: This set comes with two white ceramic bowls and a bamboo stand. It has a 1-cup capacity per bowl and a total height of 5.9 inches, including the stand.

What you’ll love: These bowls are well-made and both dishwasher- and microwave-safe. The ceramic is food-grade and lead-free. The bamboo stand also features an adjustable handle so you can control how much the bowls tilt.

What you should consider: It’s designed for small dogs and cats, not large dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

