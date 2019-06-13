Renew Ag Ride 2019

  • Web Logos



    Nomination Dates
    June 18, 2019 – July 24, 2019

    Selection Process
    July 25, 2019 – August 2, 2019

    Selection Commitee Chooses Winner
    August 5, 2019

    Awards Ceremony
    August 7, 2019
    Congratulations McConnell Family!

    Don’t Miss

    Join the Pro Football Challenge
    Sunday Morning Matters
    MedWatch Today
    Hispanic Heritage
    Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
    The Valley's Armenia
    Pros Who Know

    CBS47 On Your Side

    Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

    On Your Side.

    Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

    Images from Armenia

    Small patients in Armenia
    Yerevan by night.
    Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
    Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
    Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
    Fresno Medical Mission at work.
    Medical Supplies being unloaded.
    Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
    KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
    Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
    Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
    KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
    Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
    KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
    Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
    The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
    Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
    Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
    Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.