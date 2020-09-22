Election Dates and Deadlines to Register to Vote

In order to vote in the November 3, 2020, Presidential Primary Election you must be registered to vote by October 19, 2020.

Registration Information

We want to encourage all eligible Californians to register to vote and cast a ballot. The California Secretary of State’s Office makes it easy to register online at RegisterToVote.ca.gov which is available in 10 languages.

Not Sure If You Are Already Registered?

Contact your local county elections office or simply register online to ensure your county has your most up-to-date information.

New to voting? Get started with 3 easy steps!

Register. You can register to vote online at RegisterToVote.ca.gov by October 19, 2020.

Get informed! As a registered voter you will receive two information resources in the mail: the state Voter Information Guide and the county Voter Information Guide.

Vote! You can vote in person or by mail. Find out more at www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-registration/vote-mail.

Find Your Polling Place

Your polling place location may change between elections. Check the back of your county Voter Information Guide for the location of your polling place. You can also find your polling place by calling your county elections office or the Secretary of State’s Voter Hotline at (800) 345-8683, or visit www.sos.ca.gov/elections/polling-place. You can also text VOTE to GoVote (468-683) to find your polling place.

What Time Does My Polling Place Open?

Polls are open in California from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. At your polling place, you will check in with a poll worker and they will explain the process of casting your ballot. The poll worker will give you a paper ballot, unique passcode, or computer memory card, depending on the voting system your county uses. If you are not familiar with how to mark a ballot or make a mistake on your ballot, ask a poll worker for instructions.

Can Military and Overseas California Residents Still Vote?

Of course! The Secretary of State’s office recommends that military and overseas voters start early and get registered to vote online at RegisterToVote.ca.gov to ensure they receive their voting materials on time. This includes persons and students who are temporarily living outside of California but still wish to vote in California elections. For more information visit: www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-registration/military-overseas-voters

How to Vote by Mail

Any registered voter can vote by mail in California. Fill out the vote-by-mail ballot application in your county Voter Information Guide, find one at www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-registration/vote-mail, or contact your county elections office. Your completed application must arrive at your county elections office at least seven days before Election Day.

To ensure your voted ballot is delivered by the deadline, your voted ballot must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by your county elections office no later than 17 days after Election Day. You may also deliver your voted ballot to your county elections office or any polling place in your county before 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

Is Your Voter Registration Up To Date?

You must re-register to vote if you:

Have moved to a different home address,

Changed your name, or

Wish to update your political party preference

Did You Know Californians Can be Eligible For Time Off From Work to Vote?

California law allows for workers to take time off with pay to cast their ballot on Election Day if they do not have sufficient time outside of their normal working hours. Check out www.sos.ca.gov/elections/time-vote-notices for more information.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.