REAL ESTATE REPORT

Clovis, Fresno

Published: February 2021*

Bedrooms: 0 – No Limit

Year Built: 0 – No Limit Limit SQFT Range: 0 – No Limit

No Limit Bathrooms: 0 – No Limit

January 2021 is a Seller’s market! The number of for sale listings was down 54.8% from one year earlier and down 10.5% from the previous month. The number of sold listings increased 1% year over year and decreased 28.3% month over month. The number of under contract listings was up 8.4% compared to previous month and down 0.6% compared to previous year. The Months of Inventory based on Closed Sales is 0.8, down 55.3% from the previous year.



The Average Sold Price per Square Footage was up 1% compared to previous month and up 16.5% compared to last year. The Median Sold Price increased by

0.6% from last month. The Average Sold Price also decreased by 0.3% from last month. Based on the 6 month trend, the Average Sold Price trend is “Neutral” and the Median Sold Price trend is “Appreciating”.



The Average Days on Market showed a neutral trend, a decrease of 57.5% compared to previous year. The ratio of Sold Price vs. Original List Price is 99%, an increase of 3.1% compared to previous year.

It is a Seller’s Market



Property Sales (Sold)

January property sales were 484, up 1% from 479 in January of 2020 and 28.3% lower than the 675 sales last month.



Current Inventory (For Sale)

Versus last year, the total number of properties available this month is lower by 475 units of 54.8%. This year’s smaller inventory means that buyers who waited to buy may have smaller selection to choose from. The number of current inventory is down 10.5% compared to the previous month.



Property Under Contract (Pended)

There was an increase of 8.4% in the pended properties in January, with 542 properties versus 500 last month. This month’s pended property sales were 0.6% lower than at this time last year.

All reports are published February 2021, based on data available at the end of January 2021, except for the today’s stats. All reports presented are based on data supplied by the Fresno County MLS. Neither the Association nor its MLS guarantees or is in anyway responsible for its accuracy. Data maintained by the Association or its MLS may not reflect all real estate activities in the market. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.