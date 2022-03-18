Pros Who Know – South Valley Vascular

Our Mission Is To Provide The Highest Quality Vascular Care To The Communities Of The Southern San Joaquin Valley

South Valley Vascular began in 2005 when Dr. Campbell moved to Visalia to open up a vascular surgery practice. His goal was simple: to build a medical practice specializing in the care of the patient with vascular disease. The practice began to grow significantly, so by 2011 the South Valley Vascular Associates was formed.

Conditions that we treat include: Venous Insufficiency & Varicose Veins, Spider Veins,Peripheral

Artery Disease (PAD), Carotid Artery Disease, Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms (AAA), Dialysis

Access & Maintenance Care, Angiogram, Limb Revascularization, Lower Extremity Ulcers,

Ultrasound.

South Valley Vascular has five Central Valley locations to serve you: Fresno, Visalia, Hanford, Tulare, and Porterville. Call today to schedule your consultation (559) 625-4118. Most Insurances Accepted.

What causes leg ulcers? The most common underlying problem is disease of the veins of the leg. Venous Disease, Arterial Disease, Diabetes, and Rheumatoid Arthritis are the cause of most leg ulcers. Controlling your weight and high blood pressure., eating a healthy diet and getting daily exercise are ways to improve the health of your circulatory system.

