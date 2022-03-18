Pros Who Know – South Valley Vascular

Our Mission Is To Provide The Highest Quality Vascular Care To The Communities Of The Southern San Joaquin Valley
Who Are We?
South Valley Vascular began in 2005 when Dr. Campbell moved to Visalia to open up a vascular surgery practice. His goal was simple: to build a medical practice specializing in the care of the patient with vascular disease. The practice began to grow significantly, so by 2011 the South Valley Vascular Associates was formed.
The Board-Certified Providers at South Valley Vascular are experts at diagnosing and treating
disorders of your veins and circulatory system. Our mission at South Valley Vascular is to
provide the highest quality vascular care and five-star surgical care to the communities of the
Central Valley.
Conditions That We Treat
Conditions that we treat include: Venous Insufficiency & Varicose Veins, Spider Veins,Peripheral
Artery Disease (PAD), Carotid Artery Disease, Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms (AAA), Dialysis
Access & Maintenance Care, Angiogram, Limb Revascularization, Lower Extremity Ulcers,
Ultrasound.
South Valley Vascular has five Central Valley locations to serve you: Fresno, Visalia, Hanford, Tulare, and Porterville. Call today to schedule your consultation (559) 625-4118. Most Insurances Accepted.
Pro Tip
What causes leg ulcers? The most common underlying problem is disease of the veins of the leg. Venous Disease, Arterial Disease, Diabetes, and Rheumatoid Arthritis are the cause of most leg ulcers. Controlling your weight and high blood pressure., eating a healthy diet and getting daily exercise are ways to improve the health of your circulatory system.
Visalia
820 S. Akers Street Suite 120
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 625-4118
Hanford
125 Mall Drive Suite 211B
Hanford, CA 93230
(559) 825-6204
Porterville
384 Pearson Drive
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 788-1022
Tulare
1062 N. Cherry Street Suite 1064
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 625-4118
Fresno
1646 E. Herndon Avenue Suite 106
Fresno, CA 93720
(559) 746-9605