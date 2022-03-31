Pros Who Know-Central Floor Supply

SPONSORED CONTENT BY Central Floor Supply

Competitive Pricing and Professional Installation – We’ve got you covered!

About Us

For all of the Central Valley’s flooring needs, we have large selections of hardwood, carpet, vinyl, laminate and waterproof options. Our showroom is full of the latest styles and colors to browse and our warehouse is filled with all types of flooring if you need flooring in a rush! We can serve residential or commercials needs, so your home or business is taken care of.

Our fast and reliable installers understand the importance of being on time and doing their job with pride so you can rest assured that your flooring is in the right hands. We also specialize in working with with property management companies to save on cost with timely installation and a professional staff dedicated to your needs.

Name brand product lines with competitive pricing and professional installation come standard with Central Floor Supply. We also offer custom made rugs and offer a full range of colors for carpet binding and base. With fast and reliable delivery right to your door, Central Floor Supply has your back for all of your flooring needs!

Contact Us