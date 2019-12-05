Pet Place: Meet Hairy Pawter!

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Bring some magic into your life with Hairy Pawter (A43316904)! Hairy Pawter is a 2-month-old, male, white, Chihuahua blend. Hairy Pawter’s adoption includes:

Spay/Neuter

First set of vaccines

Routine Dewormer

Rabies vaccine

City dog license (Fresno city residents only)

Free vet examination

Flea & tick treatment

Microchip

Hairy Pawter is as lovable as they come! He loves to play all day and snuggle all night. Hairy Pawter is available for adoption on 12/5/2019 at 1:00 pm at our CCSPCA Adoption Center. Adoption Center hours are 10am-5pm, 7 days a week (until 6pm on Wednesdays). The CCSPCA is located at 103 S. Hughes Ave. Fresno, CA 93706. For questions, please call (559) 233-7722 x 119 or email Adoptions@CCSPCA.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.