Central Valley Local: Paul Mitchell The School Fresno

OUR TEACHING STYLE



We take students out of the classroom and into the salon for a hands-on, interactive experience led by expert stylists who love what they do – which is bringing out the best in you!

OUR STORY

Whether you’re talking about excellence in education or the number one brand of professional beauty products, there’s no name more respected in the beauty industry than Paul Mitchell.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE IN FRESNO

Our Future Professionals donate their time, talent, and energy to various County of Fresno charities through cut-a-thons, fashion shows, and countless other fundraising events and philanthropic activities. We make a difference and have fun doing it!

SCHOLARSHIPS AND FINANCIAL AID

We want you to succeed. That’s why our financial aid leaders are always available in-person at our Fresno campus to answer your questions and help navigate the application process.

STUDENT TEAMS

At Paul Mitchell The School Fresno, education doesn’t end at the classroom door. Our student-run Green Team teaches our school and local communities how to respect the Earth and find innovative ways to reduce, reuse, and recycle.