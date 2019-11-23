ONLINE ONLY: This Fresno Fire investigator has four paws and a tail

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – She’s not a human, but she’s a vital team member for the Fresno Fire Department.

Her name is Tessa.

“K-9 Tessa is an accelerant detection K-9, so her job is to search out and find and alert to the presence of ignitable liquids, such as gasoline or lighter fluid,” said Lee Wilding, a fire investigator with Fresno Fire Department.

Wilding is also Tessa’s handler. He gave KSEE24 & CBS47 an inside look at just how good Tessa is at her job.

Wilding put two drops of gasoline on a piece of wood, and he then placed it on the ground while Tessa wasn’t watching.

He then put on a pouch around his waist before he put Tessa’s leash on. “As soon as I put this on, she knows it’s work time,” he said.

Within seconds, Tessa detects the smell.

Wilding said that after she points to where the smell is with her nose, he’ll mark it.

“I want to see her nose twitching because that means she’s smelling it,” he said.

K-9 Tessa has been with the Fresno Fire Department since 2014. She’s one of five accelerant detection K-9s in California, according to the Fire Investigative Strike Team of Fresno County (FIST).

“She’s just another tool in the toolbox to help identify arson fires when we get them,” Wilding said.

However, Tessa is far more than just a tool. Wilding said she’s family, bringing a calming presence to the firefighters who constantly face life or death situations.

“She’s a part of our family at home and then when we come home to work, she’s a part of our family at work,” he said.

Tessa is part of the Fire Investigative Strike Team of Fresno County, a nonprofit organization made up of fire investigators. Tessa was acquired through a grant funded by State Farm Arson Dog program, but FIST relies on donations to help support its K-9 program.

Wilding said Tessa is pretty much the perfect partner, but she does have one drawback.

“Tessa is a great companion. I really don’t honestly have one complaint. Oh no I do, she snores, that’s my only complaint about her.”

