ONLINE ONLY: FUSD gives 8th graders a glimpse into high school

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Unified School District (FUSD) gave 8th graders a glimpse into the types of classes they could be taking in high school during its “Ticket to the Future” two-day event.

From construction classes to robotic demonstrations, students were exposed to courses offered at different high schools.

“Honestly, the event is super dope,” Hoover High School senior Camryn Lazade said. “It just shows that there’s so many different things you can do.”

Chris Durham with FUSD said close to 6,000 students will have visited the expo by Tuesday.

“In 8th grade, students are making that transition to high school, and we want to educate them and prepare them for their potential options moving into high school,” Durham said. “So that they can make sure to choose a program that suits their interests and their desires.”

For some current high school students, their classes have given them a clear pathway to the career they want to pursue.

“I already have plans. Because I’m gonna go to (Fresno City College) to study there for two years and then I’m gonna go to (Fresno State) for construction management,” Lazade said.

The two-day event also allows current high school students to check out career pathways other schools are offering.

“If they’re interested in biomedicine and their high school wasn’t necessarily aligned with what they might want to do, they could definitely transfer,” Tara Kaitfors with FUSD said.

“Ticket to the Future” continues Tuesday, where even parents will get the chance to take a look at what their students could be participating in.

“It gives me the opportunities to work with work with my future, get jobs and then I meet people who could help me better myself in the field and make me a better person, honestly,” Lazade said.

