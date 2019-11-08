ONLINE ONLY: First Armenian Presbyterian Church hosts annual lunch

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The First Armenian Presbyterian Church hosted its 122nd annual merchants lunch on Wednesday with volunteers making and serving Margaret Garabedian Setrakian’s “Kabob Delight.”

“The goal behind this event is for our church to give back to the community,” Rev. Greg Haroutunian said. “We feel that when the Armenians came to the valley, they were welcomed and continue to be welcomed and have had opportunities that are just wonderful.”

Setrakian was born in Fresno and her recipe was first broadcasted on KMJ Channel 24, now KSEE24.

“It includes ground beef or pork, eggplant, liquid garlic and a number of other wonderful ingredients,” Philip Tavlian, committee member, said.

Those who attended had the option of dining in, taking out or even going through the drive thru.

“We gather together, we prepare foods in our kitchen, bring in produce from our farms and gardens,” Tavlian said.

With lots of food, community members filled the church and shared a meal and some smiles.

“What makes me most excited is that all these people you see serving, they are just filled with joy, they can’t wait for this,” Haroutunian said. “They love being the hands and feet of Jesus in a very practical way to welcome people to make sure people know that they matter.”

