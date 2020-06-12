Field of Light at Sensorio reopens in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Sensorio in Paso Robles, California re-opened the outdoor art exhibition Bruce Munro: Field of Light at Sensorio on June 12.

The exhibition runs through Jan. 3, 2021.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and local health requirements, Sensorio will implement and enforce new rules throughout the 15-acre outdoor site.

With the Governor’s announcement May 12 allowing activities including outdoor museums and galleries, we were granted permission by the Public Health Director of San Luis Obispo County to re-open. We are implementing every safety precaution in order to offer a safe environment for our visitors, including timed ticket entry, a one-way path through the exhibition, limited group size (6 maximum), monitored and enforced social distancing, mask coverings, and other safety measures to guard everyone’s health. During these deeply unsettling times, we know there are many looking forward to visiting this tranquil outdoor exhibition to experience Bruce Munro’s extraordinary vision.

Executive Director Tracy Strann

Tickets must be purchased in advance, no sales will be offered on-site.

For more information, visit SensorioPaso.com or call (805) 226-4287.

