(KGPE) – Back in early September, Bills quarterback Josh Allen was the preseason favorite to win the NFL’s MVP award this season.

He can’t win the award without being a finalist for the award, and on Wednesday Josh Allen was named a finalist.

Allen, from Firebaugh, put up some good numbers for the Bills in 2022. He passed for 4,283 yards in the regular season with 42 total touchdowns. He did have 14 interceptions, however.

The Bills lost in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs over the weekend.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes are the other finalists for NFL MVP. The winner will be announced during NFL Honors on Thursday, February 9th.