METAIRIE, La. (KGPE) – Two weeks ago, the New Orleans Saints used a fourth-round draft pick on quarterback Jake Haener. The team is getting a good look at him this weekend during its rookie minicamp.

Saturday was Day Two, and the reports out of New Orleans are that Haener has been solid.

“The pro game is a lot more detailed. I need to be that much better and that much on top of what I’m doing,” said Haener. “And I think I’ll continue to get there with time, and just know that it’s a learning curve.”

The media members who watched practice on Saturday wrote a lot about Jake Haener’s footwork, describing it as “crisp, intentional and precise.” They also discussed his ball placement.

“I just think I’m trying to get used to the pro game, the verbiage, the terminology. How different it is from what I was doing at Fresno State,” said Haener. “This level does not translate over from the college level, so just trying to get better, trying to learn.”