(KGPE) – At the end of November, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 28 semifinalists for the class of 2023; Henry Ellard was in that group.

He is not, however, in the finalist group.

On Wednesday, the list of 28 was narrowed down to 15 modern-era finalists. There are several wide receivers among the 15, but none of them is named Henry Ellard.

Ellard, a Fresno native, had 13,777 receiving yards in his 16-year NFL career and was twice named an all-Pro. And that is after a Fresno State career where he had 2,947 receiving yards and 25 receiving touchdowns.

His No. 83 jersey is retired at Fresno State.

Henry Ellard, who is the first 1,000-yard receiver in Fresno State football history, was a second-round draft pick of the Rams in 1983.