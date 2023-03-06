(KSEE/KGPE) – Derek Carr has a new NFL home: New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Saints, one of the teams that was very interested in acquiring Carr even when he was technically still a Las Vegas Raider, officially announced on Monday that they have signed the nine-year NFL veteran.

The contract is reportedly for four years and worth up to $150 million, with $100 million in guarantees, according to multiple sources.

“I had the opportunity to work with Derek at the start of his professional football career. In addition to his talent, I admired his approach to the game, work ethic and commitment to get better every day in what were the formative stages of his career,” said Saints’ head coach Dennis Allen, who was the Raiders’ head coach when Derek Carr was drafted by the franchise in 2014 out of Fresno State. “From afar and when we played him as an opponent, I saw Derek’s development into one of the most productive quarterbacks in the National Football League.”

In the last few weeks, Derek Carr met with the Saints, as well as the Jets and the Panthers. A four-time Pro Bowler, he was benched by the Raiders for the final two games of the 2022 regular season.

On Monday morning, after the move became official, Carr tweeted a video with the captain, “Who dat.”