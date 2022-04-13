HENDERSON, Nev. (KGPE) – Derek Carr is the longest-tenured quarterback in the AFC, having been with the Raiders since the day he was drafted back in 2014.

As of Wednesday, he has agreed to be with the Raiders through 2025.

Carr, who was entering the last year of a contract he signed back in 2017, now has a three-year extension worth $121.5 million ($40.5 million per year).

“I have only wanted to be a Raider,” he said. “And I told my agent, I said, ‘I am either going to be a Raider or I’m gonna be playing golf.’ I don’t want to play anywhere else. That’s how much this place means to me.”

Derek Carr will make just under $20 million this season. The extension does not kick in until 2023.