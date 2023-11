(KSEE/KGPE) – On Sunday, Cowboys defensive back DaRon Bland returned his fourth interception for a touchdown this season. On Wednesday, he was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Bland, a second-year player out of Fresno State, has earned the honor for the first time in his NFL career after tying a league record with four pick-sixes in the same season.

DaRon Bland has six interceptions this season. He was a fifth round draft pick of the Cowboys in 2022 out of Fresno State.