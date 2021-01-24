Bucs win NFC title, advance to Super Bowl in home stadium

YourCentralValley.com
by: Associated Press
Green Bay Packers’ Preston Smith watches as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass during the second half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers advance to Super Bowl in home stadium, beating Green Bay Packers 31-26 in NFC championship game.
