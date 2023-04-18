ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (KSEE/KGPE) – As the Buffalo Bills begin their offseason training activities, Josh Allen spoke to the media on Tuesday.

Allen, who is from Firebaugh, is entering his sixth season in the NFL.

He is a two-time Pro Bowler who has accounted for 84 touchdowns the past two seasons. However, he also has 36 turnovers during that span.

He is an aggressive player.

“It sounds crazy, but I’m getting older. I know I can’t continue to do this,” said Allen. “I know when I’m using my youth, I feel like I can, but over the course of my career I’m going to have to learn to adapt and change. I’ve always had the mindset of, ‘I’ve been a football player first and a quarterback second.’ At some point that is going to have to switch. When that point is, I don’t know. I guess I’ll let my body tell me.

“But I do want to be, like I said, I want to be the smartest quarterback with the football in my hands.”