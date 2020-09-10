Woman sentenced to jail time for attacking McDonald’s employees because she didn’t get a cookie

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — A judge sentenced a 24-year-old woman to 90 days in jail after she climbed through a McDonald’s drive thru window and attacked three employees because she did not get a cookie.

“It’s truly shocking,” said Parma Municipal Judge Timothy Gilligan Wednesday during Daja Tucker’s sentencing hearing. “You spit on one employee during this pandemic. And what’s the reason for the attack? You didn’t get your cookie?”

As part of a plea deal, the judge found her guilty of attempted assault and criminal damage. She will also be placed on probation when she finishes her jail sentence and was ordered to complete an anger management class.

The incident happened April 9 at the McDonald’s on Snow Road in Parma.

The judge said the three victims had minor injuries.

“These are kids just trying to get through a night of work in the heat of the pandemic when everyone was scared to death for their lives,” the judge said.

Tucker told the judge she was remorseful.

“Again I am greatly remorseful and I feel terrible how it has impacted their life and what that did to them,” she said.

The judge said when the incident happened, McDonald’s was open and giving free meals to first responders.

“McDonald’s was contributing to the community and these kids were working and doing that,” the judge said. “And because you didn’t get a cookie you come through the window and do this, absolutely inexcusable, saying I am drunk doesn’t excuse this.”

