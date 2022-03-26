BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Update 3:56 p.m.: According to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management, “The evacuation notice for the NCAR Fire went wider than intended.”

Update 3:55 p.m.: The Humane Society of Boulder Valley is accepting evacuated animals. Free pet food and supplies are available.

Update 3:18 p.m.: Eldorado Canyon State Park is currently closed. The park was at full capacity and rangers are working to get all visitors out.

Update 3:15 p.m.: University of Colorado Boulder South Campus is being evacuated.

A wildfire broke out Saturday afternoon in the Eldorado Canyon area.

According to a tweet from Boulder Police Department, a fast-moving fire — now being called the NCAR Fire — has broken out in the open space next to the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

Those with cell phones within one-fourth mile of NCAR are being sent notifications to evacuate.

Heavy smoke can be seen across Boulder. Rocky Mountain Arsenal was working on a prescribed burn Saturday but has since shut down to assist in fighting the wildfire.

Authorities say 1,200 people are being ordered to evacuate immediately in the area seen here, the area includes Martin Acres, Frasier Meadows, Table Mesa and down to Fairview High School.



According to Boulder PD, anyone within the shaded area is ordered to evacuate immediately.

Boulder PD is asking residents to not call 911 to report the fire – the office is aware of the situation.

FOX31 has a crew on the way, this story will be updated as soon as more information is available.