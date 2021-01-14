Newsfeed Now: What’s next after impeachment vote; New video shows a Texas officer shoot an unarmed man

(NEXSTAR) – President Donald Trump is now the only American president to be impeached twice. He has less than a week left in office, and now all eyes are on whether the senate will act to try to remove him before then.

Newly released video is giving the public its first look at an unarmed Texas man’s final moments before a police officer shot and killed him Sunday evening. Now neighbors and family members are demanding answers.

Each year the night sky is filled with some amazing sights, and you can probably guess that the stars are pointing to another spectacular show for 2021! Stargazers get your telescopes ready because there are quite a few events to check out this year.

An Oregon man who was taking down his Christmas lights is now sharing a viral video showing how is four-legged furry friend joined him on the roof for the job.

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.