Newsfeed Now: Vice Presidential Debate wrap-up; Tracking Hurricane Delta

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – The Commission on Presidential Debates announced changes to the second Trump-Biden debate that included having the candidates face off virtually, but the president said he won’t participate.

Other stories in today’s show:

VP DEBATE WRAP-UP: The stage in Utah was set with all the trappings of a modern political debate: Red, white and blue carpets, a backdrop of the Declaration of Independence — and plexiglass.

HURRICANE DELTA: As expected, Hurricane Delta is beginning to intensify now that it is moving over the Southern Gulf of Mexico. Additional strengthening is expected as it moves into the Central Gulf today and could become a major hurricane again.

COOKIE VENDING MACHINE: Mike Evans is the cookie man with a cookie plan, warm delicious cookies from a vending machine. He calls his company Alibi Cookies, and he swears by this creation, filled with pumpkin spice, chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin and more. 

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.