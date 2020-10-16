Newsfeed Now: Security guard charged with murder; 91-year-old lives out dream to vote

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – During the fourth and final day of Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for Supreme Court-nominee Judge Amy Coney

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett speaks during a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

NEW BOOK: Some final thoughts from Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and some previously unreleased materials have been gathered by one of her former clerks and will appear in a book coming out in March.

Members of the Philadelphia National Council of Jewish Women gather in prayer to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

GUARD CHARGED WITH MURDER: Matthew Dolloff, the unlicensed security guard working with a 9NEWS reporting crew at a “Patriot Muster” in downtown Denver last week, will be charged with murder in the second degree.

Matthew Dolloff. Credit: Denver Police Department

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

“FAKE” AGENTS: Memphis Police are circulating a video of two masked, armed men who identified themselves as fugitive agents before forcing their way into an apartment. Memphis Police said the agents were “fake.”

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

DREAM TO VOTE: Humberto De La Vega, 91, walked into a Texas polling place to complete a task he’s wanted to do for the nearly 60 years – vote in a presidential election.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.