Newsfeed Now: Second stimulus check?; 4-year-old gets garbage-themed birthday party

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Jeff Bezos, Kanye West, Barack Obama and Bill Gates were among the notable figures whose Twitter accounts were hacked Wednesday in an apparent digital currency scam.

Other stories in today’s show:

STIMULUS WATCH: It’s been months since Congress passed a coronavirus relief package and as we’re seeing another spike in COVID cases, negotiations over a new package are heating up. Washington reporter Joe Khalil reports.

GOVERNOR GETS COVID: One day after Oklahoma saw its largest spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced that he has tested positive for the virus.

POOL MIRACLE: Water safety has a whole new meaning for one Texas family after almost losing their 3-year-old son. KFDX’s Lauren Linville reports.

GARBAGE BIRTHDAY PARTY: Addie Fazio didn’t ask for presents for her 4th birthday, instead, she asked for garbage. WFLA’s Sarafina Brooks joins the conversation.

