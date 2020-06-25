1  of  2
Breaking News
Madera County Board of Education President resigns
Fire burns packing plant in Reedley

Newsfeed Now: Sahara dust cloud hits US; Mississippi flag debate

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Saharan dust plumes crossing the Atlantic Ocean have made their way to the U.S. coast line. KARK meteorologist Hayden Nix joins the discussion.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

FLAG DEBATE: Momentum is building to change Mississippi’s state flag as the legislative session is winding down at the State Capitol. WJTV’s Andrew Harrison joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

POLICE REFORM: As protests continue across the country, Senate Democrats blocked the Republican police reform bill Wednesday. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure reports.

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (August 2019)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

HATE CRIME BILL: A new hate crime bill to protect Georgians now sits on Governor Brian Kemp’s desk. If signed into law, the bill would add jail time and heftier fines for convicted offenders who commit crimes based on race, religion, gender or orientation. Atlanta reporter Archith Seshadri reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

BEYOND THE BADGE: In Ohio, Wendy Brown says someone called the cops on her children for playing in the street. When the officers arrived, they joined the game. WJW’s Jennifer Jordan reports.

(Photo courtesy Shaker Heights police/WJW photo)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.