Newsfeed Now: President Trump returns to the White House; Tracking Hurricane Delta

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – President Donald Trump tweeted a new video recorded after he returned to the White House in which he tells the American public not to be afraid of COVID-19, which has killed more than 200,000 people in the U.S. and more than a million worldwide.

Other stories in today’s show:

TRACKING DELTA: Hurricane Delta is located in the west-central Caribbean and is forecast to continue moving west-northwest, eventually into the southern Gulf by Wednesday.

SISTER BECOMES HERO: An 8-year-old Ohio girl was honored as a lifesaver and she credits the Parma Fire Department with teaching her what to do in the event of a fire.

LOVE THY NEIGHBOR: When Tasha Reese moved into the neighborhood six years ago, Marne Litton welcomed her family over for dinner. Over time they became friends. Through that bond, they’ve learned a lot about the other, including politics.

(Courtesy: Marne Litton)

