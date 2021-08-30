Newsfeed Now: Newsfeed Now: US racing to finish Afghanistan withdrawal; Ida destroys New Orleans jazz landmark

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – U.S. troops are set to withdrawal Afghanistan, ahead of a Tuesday deadline earlier set by President Joe Biden.

Deadly violence is putting a major spotlight on the mental health of the men and women who put their lives for our country including many who served in Afghanistan. An organization in North Carolina is making it their mission to help one unit that was hit hard by a recent spike in suicide.

Yesterday about 12 hours after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana at Port Fourchon with 150 mph sustained wind, it weakened to a tropical storm. A woman visited New Orleans to celebrate her birthday. She and her family rode out the storm in a hotel and are trying to fly back to Texas. Other damage from Ida included New Orleans’ historic Karnofsky Shop collapsing during the storm. The site, located on South Rampart Street, is where Louis Armstrong played jazz music and briefly worked, according to reports. It’s also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

St. Louis residents fear a worker shortage is now hitting them in their mailboxes. Andy Banker looks into why people in the area say they are getting mail once or twice a week, if at all.

A DNA test leads to a shocking discovery for a Utah family, they learned that their son is not related to the father after an IVF mix-up over a decade ago.

A Kansas man is reaching new heights, potentially becoming the tallest man in the U.S.

He is seven feet and seven inches tall, making him one of the tallest in the world. But he is so much more than his height.

