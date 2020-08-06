Newsfeed Now: Justice during a pandemic; beer movement goes national

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Pandemic justice is a new frontier. It requires a strong internet connection, at least a little knowledge of technology and, in the case of at least one Michigan judge, cue cards and charades. WOOD’s Ken Kolker reports.

Kent County Judge Sara Smolenski and a defendant during a court hearing complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Aug. 5, 2020)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL: Breweries around the country are uniting and raising their glasses for change. WDAF’s Zac Summers reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

JOHN LEWIS LEGACY: Just a week after the late Congressman John Lewis left Capitol Hill for the last time, his Georgia colleagues are working on a way to preserve his memory in the halls of Congress. Washington reporter Kellie Meyer reports.

(Nexstar DC photo)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

SURPRISE PARTY: On Wednesday, a Tennessee family celebrated a milestone that they once feared wouldn’t happen. WKRN’s CB Cotton reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.