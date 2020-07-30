Newsfeed Now: John Lewis laid to rest; Viral BLM video

Newsfeed Now
Posted:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – When John Lewis is mourned, revered and celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Thursday, he returns to a sacred place imbued with civil rights history. Atlanta reporter Archith Seshadri reports.

Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (House Television via AP)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

VIRAL VIDEO: A Grand Rapids native is garnering a lot of attention on social media after sharing a video of reactions he got while holding a Black Lives Matter sign. WOOD’s Whitney Burney reports.

A screenshot of Rob Bliss holding a Black Lives Matter sign in Harrison, Arkansas.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

