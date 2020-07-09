Breaking News
Newsfeed Now: “Glee” star goes missing; Remembering Charlie Daniels

Newsfeed Now
Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Actress Naya Rivera was missing and presumed to be dead after her 4-year-old son was found adrift on a boat in Lake Piru in Ventura County Wednesday, officials said. KTLA’s Erin Myers joined the show with the very latest on the investigation.

FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the “Step Up: High Water” panel during the YouTube Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. Authorities say former “Glee” star Rivera is missing and being searched for at a Southern California lake. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department late Wednesday, July 8, 2020, confirmed that Rivera is the person being searched for in the waters of Lake Piru, which is approximately 56 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Other stories in today’s show:

REMEMBERING CHARLIE DANIELS: A tribute to Charlie Daniels was held Wednesday night to honor the music legend and all he has done to support the military. WKRN’s Josh Breslow reports.

Charlie Daniels (Courtesy: Absolute Publicity, Inc.)

LAWMAKER GOES VIRAL: As coronavirus cases continue to rise, Ohio State Representative Nino Vitale is urging Ohioans to not get tested for the coronavirus. WCMH’s Kristine Varkony joins the conversation.

Credit: Ohio House of Representatives

