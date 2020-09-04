Newsfeed Now: Facebook crackdown on political posts; “Saucy nugs” debate goes viral

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – With only a couple of months to go before the presidential election, Facebook says the Russians are once again spreading misinformation on the social media platform. Washington reporter Morgan Wright reports.

Other stories in today’s show:

LABOR DAY & COVID-19: Anticipating Labor Day weekend gatherings, officials are urging the public to take steps to avoid another spike in COVID-19 cases. Raquel Martin reports.

TORNADO RECOVERY: Thursday marks six months since one of the deadliest tornadoes hit Tennessee, killing 24 people and causing more than a billion and a half dollars in damage. The road to recovery has been long, but residents in the hard-hit Putnam County say they have a whole new outlook on life. WKRN’s Stassy Olmos reports.

