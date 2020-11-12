Newsfeed Now: Eta makes landfall; Big moments from the CMA Awards

(NEXSTAR) – A presidential transition process typically begins months before Inauguration Day, however this year that process is delayed due to the Trump administration’s legal challenges to election results.

Other stories in today’s show:

BALLOT RECOUNT: Georgia election officials have announced an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand recount.

Lehigh County workers count ballots as vote counting in the general election continues, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Allentown, Pa. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ETA MAKES LANDFALL: Neighborhoods were flooded Wednesday night and early Thursday morning as Tropical Storm Eta made its way past Tampa Bay.

HERO COP: Police officer Jonathan Ross was cool under pressure while he helped deliver a baby on the side of the road in Ohio on Wednesday morning.

LOCKET FOUND: Metal detecting has become a favorite pastime of Army veteran John Pawlik. The transplant from Chicago has gotten pretty good at it. Most of his finds have been coins and jewelry but one piece of jewelry in particular, “Something like this, I wish it could talk,” has him searching for something no metal detector can find.

CMA AWARDS: The 54th CMA Awards were held in Nashville, Tennesse Wednesday night.

Reba McEntire speaks onstage during the The 54th Annual CMA Awards at Nashville’s Music City Center on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA)

