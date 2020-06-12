Newsfeed Now: Deadly shooting in California; Man fights gator to save dog

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.
(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Three officers were wounded and a suspect is down in the second active shooter situation in Paso Robles, California in two days. KSEE’s Mederios Babb talks about the investigation.
For the full story: CLICK HERE.
Other stories in today’s show:
LOUNGING COPS: Several Chicago police officers were captured on video relaxing inside the recently-burglarized office of Congressman Bobby Rush while nearby businesses were looted, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Thursday. WGN’s Gaynor Hall reports.
For the full story: CLICK HERE.
MAN FIGHTS OFF GATOR: Trent Tweddale and his dog Loki are recovering after a Monday morning walk on their Wesley Chapel farm turned vicious. According to Tweddale, a nearly 13-foot gator grabbed his 6-year-old rescue pup and pulled him into the water. Tweddale, a former Army staff sergeant, quickly reacted. WFLA’s Sarafina Brooks shares the story.
For the full story: CLICK HERE.
EMOTIONAL MESSAGE: An emotional video posted by a Tennessee police officer sheds light on the struggle many officers across the country are dealing with in today’s environment. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joins the conversation.
For the full story: CLICK HERE.
MOM-TO-BE RESCUED: In the middle of an an ambulance.In the middle of a storm more powerful for New Orleans than Tropical Storm Cristobal. A Louisiana mom-to-be, a 30-year-old beautician is ready now to have her new baby. WGNO’s Bill Wood gets the scoop from the mom’s sister.
For the full story: CLICK HERE.
Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.