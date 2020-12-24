Newsfeed Now: Christmas Eve Edition

Newsfeed Now
(NEXSTAR)- It’s Christmas Eve, and on this special episode of Newsfeed Now, we’re taking a look at stories that will bring holiday cheer.

Stories in today’s show:

SANTA APPS: It’s that time of the year when the kids want to connect with Santa! Thanks to technology, it’s easier than ever to make a magical experience right from your phone.

For more information, check out the full story from KTLA.

UPS DRIVER SPREAD CHRISTMAS JOY: One of Santa’s helpers is ditching the sleigh for a delivery truck, bringing Christmas a little early to those in Arkansas.

For more information, check out the full story from KARK.

MOTORCYCLE CLUB GIVES BACK:  A Missouri motorcycle club is making Christmas a reality for kids this year they otherwise would not have had one due to their family’s financial struggles.

For more information, check out the full story from KOLR.

SANTA SURPRISES CHILD:  Most kids ask for toys or things for themselves for Christmas, but not 10-year-old Xander Zyla from Rome. This year he wrote a letter to Santa saying to not worry about him because all he wanted for Christmas was a new car for his dad.

For more information, check out the full story from WUTR.

From all of us at Newsfeed Now, we hope you have a Merry Christmas!

