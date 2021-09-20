Newsfeed Now: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito; Traffic flagger brings smiles to people stuck in jam

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – FBI officials in Denver confirmed Sunday that remains found in Wyoming fit the description of missing YouTuber Gabby Petito. The body was found in Teton Park.

See the full story on NewsNation

Late in the evening Sunday, the Senate parliamentarian ruled that immigration reform should not be included in the budget reconciliation package. Democrats were hoping to provide a road to citizenship to about 8 million people including dreamers, TPS recipients, and pandemic essential workers, through the reconciliation package, Which would enable them to pass the immigration bill with only 50 votes in the Senate, meaning they wouldn’t need any Republican support. For the full story view the video above.

Will the COVID-19 vaccine cause fertility issues for men and women looking to get pregnant? It is a common concern that people are having.

See the full story on My High Plains

A bizarre theft at a storage facility has left a military veteran devastated. Her dad’s ashes were from a storage facility.

See the full story on FOX31 & Channel 2

Some Oklahoma middle school students were rushed to the hospital after eating marijuana edibles on campus.

See the full story on Oklahoma’s News 4

An Indiana man found love and a new kidney through a dating app.

See the full story on Cbs4indy

Most people don’t smile at the sight of road work and traffic jams but a traffic flagger hoping to change that.

See the full story on ABC27