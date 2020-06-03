More than 60 arrested after downtown Tampa protest, police say

Newsfeed Now

by: Megan Gannon

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Tampa police arrested more than 60 people Tuesday evening after a protest was broken up just before midnight.

Hundreds of people had protested peacefully in downtown Tampa, marching from City Hall then down Kennedy Blvd.

At some point, police began breaking up the protest, sending people running through downtown. It’s still unclear what prompted police to make the crowd disperse.

A line of protesters at Joe Chillura Park was seen being taken into custody. Police said they ended up arresting more than 60 people for civil unrest and unlawful assembly.

We’re working to figure out what caused police to break up the protest on Tuesday.

LATEST STORIES:

    Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    CBS47 On Your Side

    Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

    Phone: 559-761-0383
    Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

    Don’t Miss

    Sunday Service
    Best of the Valley
    Sunday Morning Matters
    MedWatch Today
    Hispanic Heritage
    Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
    The Valley's Armenia
    Pros Who Know