Florida workers surprise 4-year-old girl with garbage truck birthday parade

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA)- Addie Fazio didn’t ask for presents for her 4th birthday, instead, she asked for garbage.

“I come out when it’s garbage day,” Fazio told WFLA.com. 

Each week, for the last two years, Addie pulls out a chair and sits in her driveway and waits for the Waste Pro sanitation workers to collect trash on her street in Clearwater. 

“Rain or shine, we’re here,” said Ashley Fazio, Addie’s mother. “They always waved to her. They sing her Frozen songs. They honk their horn. They’re always so sweet.” 

Addie’s family explains to WFLA.com, as the little girl’s birthday got closer, they knew they had to turn trash into treasure. So they called Waste Pro.

“My daughter called about three weeks ago to the garbage company and told them the story and asked if they would come by on her birthday. And he said, ‘of course’,” said John Hines, Addie’s grandfather.

So, on Tuesday morning, Addie’s 4th birthday, a parade of garbage trucks and sanitation workers made their way down Addie’s street. During their special stop, they even surprised Addie with a birthday gift.

“I got a garbage truck toy,” said Addie.

The 4-year-old’s trash bash was joined by neighbors and friends who held signs. As they enjoyed the large green trucks, Addie passed out donuts to the clean-up crew.

“My daughter did a great job….my granddaughter just loves garbage trucks, she loves the guys that come by,” said Hines.

