Zoom outages cause disruption with distance learning

The Zoom video meeting and chat app has become the wildly popular host to millions of people working and studying from home during the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

FRESNO COUNTY Ca. Zoom reported outages nationwide affecting people’s ability to log on and join a virtual meeting.

Donelle Kellom is the Principal at Clovis Elementary School. Kellom said her teachers had to patiently wait during this digital delay.

“It was a little slow going this morning. Of course, dealing with a company that is that large I guess there was some problems on the international level,” said Kellom.

Kellom said her teachers had trouble logging onto their classrooms and had some parents reach out with questions about the delay.

“Everybody was super patient and we are using a school wide communication system called Blooms, so I was immediately able to send a message out to our entire community,” said Kellom.

Kellom said around 10 a.m. zoom was back up and running. She said this is just one of the many hiccups that come with distance learning.

“It’s going to take a little bit of time, but these kids are so smart, and our community has been so phenomenal,” said Kellom.

Andrew Alvarado is the superintendent of Central Unified. They too use zoom during distance learning and said his teachers and students had to wait till the app worked again.

“It was intermittently logging people off disconnecting people from the zoom connection. So, we immediately sent out notification to our staff and district wide,” said Alvarado.

Alvarado called his teachers superheroes and said although the outage was frustrating his teachers did not give up.

“We know that this isn’t easy, but they keep staying on the bright side of things and try and navigate this distance learning day in and day out. So, we really appreciate that!” said Alvarado.