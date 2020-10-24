ZooBoo underway with kid-friendly activities

FRESNO, Calif.(KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno’s Chaffee Zoo is offering an opportunity for some Halloween fun.

The annual ZooBoo is now underway with kid-friendly activities, including live entertainment, a hay maze, and candy.

“And we’re thrilled, we have a sellout crowd three nights this weekend, three nights next weekend, and we are sold out of every night already,” Chief Marketing and Development Officer, Alisha Anderson said.

The event is a big hit with kids – and their parents

“We’re just so grateful that the Fresno Chaffee Zoo decided to open up their gates and allow families to come out and enjoy themselves and have a good time,” said Jermaine Jones, enjoying ZooBoo.

The event was adjusted to comply with health and safety guidelines. The zoo was closed for 89-days this year due to the pandemic.

