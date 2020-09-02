Youth crisis stabilization unit to open in Merced County

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County’s Behavioral Health and Recovery Services (BHRS) will open the county’s first stabilization unit that will be dedicated to serving children and youth experiencing psychiatric symptoms at a crisis level.

Officials say the Merced Youth Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) will help address the widespread shortage of services for youth in crisis and will help them stabilize, preventing the need for hospitalization.

“This center will become a beacon of hope for many youth and families experiencing a mental health crisis,” said Rodrigo Espinoza, Chairman of the Merced County Board of Supervisors.

The facility will provide voluntary short-term treatment for children and youth ages 5 to 17 experiencing a mental health crisis, according to officials.

“This center has been a dream of many directors before me. I am so excited that Central Star was willing to partner with BHRS to make this dream a reality,” said Genevieve G. Valentine, Director of Behavioral Health and Recovery Services.

“The Merced Youth CSU will allow for culturally appropriate, trauma-informed, crisis intervention services for youth in our community experiencing a variety of symptoms such as anxiety, depression, or acute stress. It’s exciting to know that organizations are coming together to help our youth find a safe place when in crisis,” Valentine says.

The new Merced Youth Crisis Stabilization Unit will be located at 300 East 15th Street for additional information call (209) 386-1092.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.