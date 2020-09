FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — KSEE24/CBS47 is teaming up with the American Red Cross by hosting a telethon Monday, Sept 14.

From 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Red Cross volunteers will be taking phone calls and accepting monetary donations that will go to help victims of Creek Fire.

There are several ways for you to donate. Click here for more information.

