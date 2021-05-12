‘Your loved ones lived a noble life’: Kings County honors fallen peace officers

HANFORD, California (KGPE) – Families and friends gathered at the annual Kings County Peace Officers’ Memorial on Wednesday at the Kings County Government Center in Hanford to pay respects to fallen peace officers.

“We understand that no speech, no tribute nor any ceremony can ease your pain, but please know we think about you everyday, not just on today. We do pray that you will find some peace knowing that your loved ones lived a noble life that is honored by all of us here today,” said Deputy Chief Gary Cramer of the Corcoran Police Department.

Along with Kings County fallen officers, the names of all California peace officers who passed away in 2020 were read aloud at the ceremony, with a special mention given to an officer who was shot and killed on Tuesday in Stockton.

“Although we are here today to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in 2020, I would be remiss if I didn’t point out that when Officer Jimmy Inn was gunned down in Stockton yesterday [Tuesday],” said Cramer. “He became already the fifth officer killed in the line of duty in California this year.”

Kings County Sheriff David Robinson reminded those present why officers choose the dangerous profession.

“All of us think from time to time why am I doing this, but we do it for our community and we do it because we love our community.”

The sheriff also acknowledged attacks on law enforcement across the country and the toll it is taking on the men and women who make up the thin blue line.

“Obviously we must evolve in law enforcement, we have to work harder, we have to work smarter, but we can beat this and we can do this and I too hope that someday, we’ll have a memorial where we don’t read one name one year, that would be an amazing thing.”

Kings County celebrates Peace Officers’ Memorial Day the Wednesday of National Police Week, but it is recognized nationally on May 15th.