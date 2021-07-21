Your Character Matters: Visalia 6th-grader helps classmates adjust to distance learning

VISALIA, California. (KSEE) – A sixth-grader in Visalia stepped up to help her classmates with the challenges of online learning.

It’s what’s earning her recognition for her outstanding character.

Nominated by her teacher for the Your Character Matters award, Sofia Briseno is pleasantly surprised.

“I also couldn’t believe that I was nominated. It was kind of hard to believe,” said Briseno.

Pinkham Elementary School went to all remote learning because of the pandemic. Her teacher Frank Ghiglia says Sofia adapted quickly, but that wasn’t the case for all of the 6th-grade students.

To help, Sofia and Mr. Ghiglia began to brainstorm some ideas to help others not as fluent in computer technology and online learning.

“And right off the bat, she came up with tying in our Pinkham agenda folder into a digital platform,” said Mr. Ghiglia. “So I created a video to help them keep up with their assignments. Using an agenda where they like had certain times where they would put where they would do their assignments. Like from 8 to 8:30 they are going to do a certain assignment. So that is what I did creating a video showing them how to use it. And how to get their assignments done faster.”

Mr. Ghiglia says Sofia is well organized and stayed on top of her work throughout the challenges of remote learning.

Setting an example for her peers and leading by example through her instructional video.

“But it really did put her in a place where visually students wanted to be more like her. They wanted to be more studious. They wanted to be more caring. They really wanted to strive for excellence in every way. She was a great role model for them,” said Mr. Ghiglia.

“A lot of my fellow classmates said that it did help them and it did help them get their assignments done and they weren’t as distracted as they were before,” Sofia said.

A 6th-grade student going above and beyond to help her classmates.

“It made me very happy because I like helping others,” explained Sofia.

It’s a reminder for everyone that “Your Character Matters.”